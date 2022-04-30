Thank you, Warren, for the article on my father. It really touched me. I also learned something about his family that I didn’t know. I love what you’re doing as a historian and I applaud you.
Claudis J Auzenne III
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: April 30, 2022 @ 1:00 am
Thank you, Warren, for the article on my father. It really touched me. I also learned something about his family that I didn’t know. I love what you’re doing as a historian and I applaud you.
Claudis J Auzenne III
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.