I am writing to ask for your support in voting to re-elect the three incumbents, Regents Weston Cotten, Mark Hall and Mark Himsel. Enormous time, energy and commitment is required of a regent. They strive to meet the needs and desires of the students, staff, faculty and equally important, to their sworn oath to the voters who elected them. They have demonstrated a willingness to serve for the betterment of Lee College, the community and all the respected institution represents. There is a cohesiveness present with the current Board of Regents. With the leadership of newly elected president Dr. Linda Villanueva, together they were confronted head on with what was to become a life threatening crisis for an unknown period of time, (COVID-19) one that has impacted the entire world as we know it. With determination and perseverance the current regents placed the health and well-being of the college students, employees and their families first. What has been accomplished by the teamwork has been nothing short of astounding! Keep this powerful momentum going. Vote to re-elect Regents Cotten, Hall and Himsel on Election Day, Saturday, May 1.
Mary Litton
