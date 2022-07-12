It was reported in the weekend Sun that “The Presbyterian Church (USA) has opted to pull investments from five energy corporations” namely Chevron, ExxonMobil, Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66 and Valero Energy for failure (in the Church’s opinion) to address climate change.
My question is: Is the Presbyterian Church going to refuse to accept tithes and contributions from employees and annuitants of these companies? I don’t think so!
