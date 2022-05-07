We’re about six months from midterm elections and it’s exciting to know the Democrats will not be the majority in Congress after all the votes are counted. It would be very easy for the Republicans to expedite impeaching Sleepy Joe for all the felony-caliber crimes he has imposed against America like squandering our energy independence, allowing and encouraging uncontrolled trespassing into the U.S., record inflation, etc.
But hold everything! Take a closer look at the situation. The brilliant Dems have protected Sleepy Joe with “Impeachment Insurance.” With Kamala as next in command, they know the GOP will never even bring up the topic of impeachment. Yes, as bad as it is, it could be worse. It will be interesting to see how much damage control the GOP can do over the following two years. It’s another standing ovation for our Commander in Chief!
