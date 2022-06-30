Thank you to the kind gentleman who helped me up the steps at the Cinemark Theater, Screen 5, Jurassic World on Tuesday. The theater was darkened, my eyes couldn’t acclimate in the darkness and he came out of nowhere to hold my elbow and light the way up.
Thank you very much!
