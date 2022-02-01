I am honored to support the re-election of Judge Lucia Bates, the current Harris County Justice of the Peace – Precinct 3 Place 2, for a second term.
Judge Bates was a member of the HCA Southeast Board of Trustee for three years, trustee for five charter schools, vice president of the Plantations for New Forest Home Owners Association for 16 years, a Harris County Juvenile Board representative, Community Leadership Council member for Galena Park ISD for eight years, member of the advisory board for the Goose Creek CISD Digital Communication Academy, currently the chair of the “Status of Women,” a major thrust for the Top Ladies of Distinction – Baytown Chapter, member of the North Shore Rotary Club nomination committee, a member of the Baytown, Crosby, Huffman, North Channel Area and Highlands Chambers of Commerce and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.