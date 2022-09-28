Sometimes the lies from the Communist-Socialists in our midst are so bizarre that they amuse. Contrary to what Alan Hudgins wrote last week, there is no evidence that Brian Babin is lying about the party allegiance of illegals crossing our borders. It makes total sense that whoever left the border open and invited those folks will be rewarded with loyalty votes. Also, fentanyl deaths have skyrocketed in the past year. That is a fact!
Next, Trump had four years to build a wall and did build most of it despite a balky Democratic/Rhino Congress. President Trump deserves thanks for his efforts, especially as he did this without a paycheck! Can you imagine Biden doing anything without pay? As an aside, I wonder what Joe will do with all the millions he has collected for sharing government/military technology with the Chinese?
