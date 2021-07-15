First of all, I want to express that I love the City of Baytown. As I travel around other cities, at the end of the day, I’m thankful that I can come home to where, not only I and my family live, but the only place I have ever lived.
Living in peace is a postion I love being in, but peace can come at a high cost. I believe in a decent and a ordered life. I must choose a good life to uptain a peaceful life. I believe in the Bible that says I should live in order, for peace to reside. Whoever that is in authority on this land, such as city officials, police, workers of the city, must do what is right. Accountability also comes at a high price. I would like all the city officials to choose what is right in everything they do. Not only them, but myself too. I work for Goose Creek CISD. I must be a good example to all students. I will not show preferential treatment to any student. I will and must give an account for all my actions.
