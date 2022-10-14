Charles Crews the democrat candidate for Texas House District 128 wants us to vote for him based on his having worked in the chemical plant industry for 15 years. But a quick look at his work history easily found on the web reveals he only worked there for a little over 8 years with another 4 years being a Loss Prevention Consultant. We can only guess why he no longer works in that industry. Why the need to embellish your work history Mr. Crews ?
Mr. Crews campaign comments suggests he blames chemical plants and refineries around our area for every illness or cancer. And he suggest they are careless and irresponsible regarding their workers and the public safety.
