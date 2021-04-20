Boy did Mary Jane Mudd put the britches on Dr. Steve about Chapter 313’s. You have to remember that liberals generally hate corporations.
I was taught at an early age to “Don’t Bite The Hand That Feeds You”. Corporations provide untold valuable resources like services, goods, taxes and most of all jobs. Jobs bring another windfall to the community because workers buy homes, cars, groceries and the lists go and on. They also pay taxes so the liberals can dole out free stuff to illegals like housing, free medical and food. Ever been in a grocery line with your basket full and the person ahead of you with the same basket full pulls out a Lone Star Card to pay for his/hers groceries and you pull out your hard earned cash to pay for yours? That’s liberalism pure and simple.
