This will be short and sweet. There have been two surveys done on changing the names of Goose Creek Schools, one in The Baytown Sun and one by Goose Creek CISD. In both surveys, the people (taxpayers, non-taxpayers, students, administration and faculty) chose not to change the name of any school. Just because the survey did not fall the way you believe does not eliminate the results, make it racist or validate any so-called bullying or white supremacy. What part of this do you not understand?
Cindi Foster
