After a little investigative work I have formed the opinion that the controversial golf course contract is looking more and more like the contract Harris County Commissioners Court is involved in. It reeks of corruption and graft. Maybe the Texas Rangers need to investigate the origin of this contract and issue some subpoenas for the records of the people in the city’s administration that have been involved in it. As I understand it, to lead a company into a contract, create a publicly advertised bid tailored to them and then give them preferential treatment is a felony.
Our city manager has made the statement that council brought the need for a golf course to him when in fact it was the mayor and Bret Gardella only that did that. Nothing has been revealed as to how much money the contractor is going to put into this project and how much money the city will get from it. Per the contract the city will only get the $40 from the 40-year lease and no return on their surrendering control of millions of dollars of city property and $6 million cash investment.
