So today we have a President who believes the American economy is “strong as hell” but you and I are living a different experience daily. He recently signed the Inflation Reduction Act but inflation is still at a 40-year high and rising. He may as well have signed the Mosquito Reduction Act for all the good it did. Sleepy Joe’s student loan forgiveness is being challenged in court just as I predicted. He knew he did not have the authority to forgive that but he thought he could buy some votes for the mid-term election. It’s the thought that counts; that’ll bring down inflation.
We have a VP who “together” swears the southern border is secure but in the very next breathe she “together” criticizes Gov. Abbott for mis-managing the crises she just denied existed “together”. She has the right idea to chastise but she needs to “together” be looking in the mirror. A “dereliction of duty”? Really??
