As a sheriff and a longtime law enforcement officer, I’ve obviously supported policies that reduce crime. I’m proud to be a member of a nonprofit organization that has raised the voice of law enforcement professionals and enabled progress on such issues.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids. This national organization’s membership now includes more than 5,000 police chiefs, sheriffs, prosecutors, other law enforcement executives and violence survivors from across the country, promoting evidence-based solutions at the state and national levels that reduce crime, including preschool, voluntary home visiting, and afterschool programs. The Texas State House and State Senate have both recently passed resolutions to honor this outstanding organization, founded in 1996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.