Each of us make choices daily. The workers at Methodist Hospital have the right to choose whether or not to get vaccinated. Methodist Hospital also has rights and they choose to have all of their employees vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. I too have rights and choose not to have any employee of a hospital, should I be hospitalized, who is notvaccinated to have anything to do with my treatment while I am admitted. My choice!
Bruce Davis
