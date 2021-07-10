In the last two years, Baytown has made national news for police misconduct. Several internal investigations, a few indictments, but only one termination. There’s a systematic problem within the Baytown Police Department. The police are supposed to protect and serve but it seems like they are being served and protected by City Hall. No one at City Hall has publicly denounced the misconduct. They have yet to even acknowledge there are any issues. The police chief recently retired and they simply named an existing police officer as the interim chief. There’s no accountability for the Baytown Police Department. We have tried on several occasions to get the department to be more transparent and listen without becoming defensive, but our reality is not their reality. Our encounters and experiences just aren’t the same. So are they truly serving and protecting all citizens of Baytown? We need our elected officials to demand accountability.
Daryl Renee James
