I want to send my personal thanks and appreciation for the recent roadwork at the intersection of Alexander Drive and Loop 201 in both directions. It corrected a long time bump in the road in all lanes which was very irritating to drive across.
The other comment is about the “grinding process” which is being done on North Main. I was skeptical about the effectiveness of this method, but after driving on it, the difference is unbelievable. It is as smooth as silk. The only improvement would be if it would be possible to put a light coat of some material on top to make it all look the same.
