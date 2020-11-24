I saw so many people being interviewed at Trump rallies saying if thye catch COVID-19 and die say “I’m ready for it,” “it’s just my time,” and more.
Fools. Who is going to care of your wife, husband, kids if you die?
Updated: November 24, 2020 @ 12:21 am
