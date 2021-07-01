Thank you for the link on YouTube about the USS Texas. I have to admit at age 72 that I have never appreciated the history of this amazing battleship.
My parents took me to visit her at San Jacinto Battlegrounds as a child. At that time in my life, I was more interested in dolls and coloring books. That being said, I wasn’t all that excited about touring the ship. But, I do remember going below deck to the engine room and feeling tiny among the huge pieces of machinery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.