A recent survey show that 13% Democrats would change their vote if voting today. Anyone here that voted for senile Joke Biden like to change their vote? Can you believe the chaos Biden and his so called team created in Afghanistan? Who in their right mind would pull U.S. troops out first and leave U.S. citizens behind? Who in their right mind would leave weapons, planes, helicopters and sensitive material behind. It breaks my heart to see the Taliban carrying U.S. rifles. Maybe if Defense Secretary Austin and Joint Chief General Milley wouldn’t worry so much about Critical Race Theory and white rage and tend to military business this would not have happened.
Add the Afghan chaos to the southern border, inflation, mandates and record spending I doubt if any country will ever trust the U.S. again after they finish laughing.
