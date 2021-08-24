I think my love for music began with radio station KREL. I was 8 years old and I remember the show started with “Night Train.” They played alot of Muddy Waters, Chuck Berry, Fats Domino and my favorite Bill Doggett. I have stayed with this genre for all these years and I have a great collection of the music. The music station was on Decker Drive as I remember. Great memories for sure.
Charles Frazier
