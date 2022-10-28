I read the editorial letters about Michael Emmanuel for City Council and decided to do a little research and have come to form my own conclusions.
According to Harris County records, he purchased a lot in May 2020 in an old subdivision in the old part of Baytown and set out to build a new home. According to City of Baytown records, he applied for a building permit in January 2021 and completed the new home in December 2021. To my knowledge, the only other new homes in this subdivision are Habitat for Humanity homes. Frankly, it appears to me Mr. Emmanuel should probably be commended for choosing to build a new home and reside in a subdivision that needs revitalization and new investment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.