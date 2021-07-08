I’m writing to urge Mayor Brandon Capetillo and Baytown City Council to fill the role of Baytown police chief with a candidate from outside the current force. I’ve seen enough firsthand for the last 40 years that I am confident that fresh leadership is needed.
Most recently I served on the mayor’s first Community Engagement Advisory Committee after Pamela Turner was shot and killed. I’ve met with police. I’ve met with citizens. I’ve walked apartment complexes. I’ve talked with mothers and fathers. I’ve reviewed citizen complaints and followed court cases involving police shootings in Baytown since 2002.
