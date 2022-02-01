Just when you think needle nose Biden can’t act any more stupidly he announces his nominee to the Supreme Court will be a Black woman. The nominee no matter of her credentials, qualifications and experience will be known she was chosen first of all because of skin color.
If I remember correctly Martin Luther King made some reference to integrity and character and not skin color. Nothing new for Democrats. They have pandering down to a science. The tragedy is certain races don’t realize they are being pandered.
