I met and worked with Mr. Agustin Loredo on the Baytown Mayor’s Community Engagement Advisory Committee when it was developed in 2019. Mr. Loredo consistently and genuinely showed compassion for representing all of Baytown and he continues to work for the betterment of all Baytown residents.
Mr. Loredo has served since 2006, and I earnestly believe that he will continue to serve with the same compassion and drive. For that reason, numerous qualifications and more, it is with great pleasure that I write this letter of support for Mr. Agustin Loredo for the Goose Creek CISD Board of Trustees for District 2.
