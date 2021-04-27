If you haven’t already made your decision and cast your vote for the Goose Creek school board, I highly recommend Agustin Loredo. I have known Agustin and served with him for many years in our community.
He is a man of high integrity, passion, compassion, commitment and leadership. He truly cares. Serving as a Trustee is not just a title, place holder or a sudden call to action for one specific area of concern, but he walks, lives and breathes student success, empowerment and creation of opportunities to build, grow and development our young people. He is dedicated and committed to service. He attends the meetings, he does his homework, he is engaged, he volunteers his time (with the support of his family) and seeks ways to make a positive difference. This is what he does all year long, not just at election time or when the cameras are rolling or there is a hot topic for debate. He works daily. Young people in this community know him by name because he gets involved and talks to them where they are. He is a mentor and one who can speak from a place of experience, without judging but nurturing and providing wisdom and wise counsel. I’ve seen him do it with a very genuine and humble spirit. We don’t always agree and our views are not always in sync, but the love, passion and commitment to serve this community is almost identical. He cares and will represent us well. Cast your vote for a hardworking, committed and dedicated servant of this community, Agustin Loredo III.
