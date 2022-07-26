Woke Baytown educators getting the job done for all humanity? Thank you, liberal smarter than everyone, children educators. Thank you for doing your part to represent us and keep us safe (for the … choke…future of our children. The Lee College Board of Regents voted to change the Lee College mascot. Lee College will no longer be the Rebels. They are now the Navigators. Incredible as in lacking credibility. We don’t need no stinking rebels. What we need and apparently want are cookie cutters. Now that would be a strong non-binary, non-racist, environmentally sturdy mascot name, wouldn’t it?
Goose Creek CISD board also voted to change Ashbel Smith’s school mascot from the Apaches to the Jaguars. Yes, let us erase our native American peoples from any vestige of recognition and memory. Heck, many young people think the Vietnam conflict was a bigger war than WWII as it is, thanks to weak history lessons. Let’s get the jump on this whole name thing and get rid of Ashbel Smith’s future offensive name too and call it Generic Skool, where everyone is welcome and everyone gets the exact same instruction.
