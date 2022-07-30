Just read the article on the Jan.6 probe. What a joke.The people we are paying to run this country are wasting time and our money on this farce.
All of their star witnesses have either spread hearsay or outright lies with no cross-examination. The only person to be exposed trying to create havoc turned out to be a plant by the Dems. Surprisingly (to no one) the committee has not called that person or even mentioned his name. And the only violence was when security police shot a lady walking down the hall.
