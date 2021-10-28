I hear it’s time to choose my Medicare Advantage Plan, so I can get all the “free” benefits I deserve. I could make a list of close to 20 numbers I need to call, now.
What I really should do is someone who can tell me what would happen to our health care if we spent all these advertising dollars on taking care of patients? If you know, don’t tell me, tell yourself now.
