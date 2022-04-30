Thank you, Chambers County, for the overwhelming support I received as your candidate for county judge in the recent Republican primary election.
Because of you, we identified the issues that matter the most to the citizens. As a result of candidate forums where you were able to voice your concerns, we have recently seen some progress in Commissioners Court. There is still much work to be done, and I will continue to advocate for the people of Chambers County. I intend to keep gaining your trust and strengthening your support!
