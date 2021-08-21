Unless I missed it, I didn’t see any mention in The Baytown Sun of the two teachers from Goose Creek schools that were recently named Region 4 Teachers of the Year in the Aug. 12 edition of the Houston Chronicle. The two teachers are Brianna Lee, who teaches at Stephen F. Austin Elementary, and Katie Dean, who teaches at Robert E. Lee High School.
These two teachers, and teachers everywhere need special recognition for thier dedication to their profession, in these especially trying times. They go above and beyond every day to see that their students are safe, and able to learn in a less than perfect setting. Congratulations to these two award recipients, and good luck in the new school year.
