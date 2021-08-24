One wonders how Steve Showalter can be so wrong so many times. The famous Cleveland Clinic recommends not taking the vaccine if you had COVID-19 as your natural immunity now outweigh the vaccine’s so called protection. How about thousands of people under 30 getting enlarged hearts and blood clots? How about the thousands the vaccine has killed and the hundreds of thousands with complications? I personally have a friend who’s body quit producing red blood cells. How about the large number of people who have taken the vaccine are still contracting COVID-19? Now they are saying a booster might be needed. Sound like anti vaxxers just wanting attention? I might add anyone thinking about having your children vaccinated must be out of your minds. All you selfish people that want to impose your will on others get back with me in 10 years and let me know how it’s going.
Raymond Martin
