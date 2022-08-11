As many of you know, I am a strong supporter of CAN Behavioral Health, a 501 (c) 3 organization here in Baytown that has been helping folks with behavioral and substance abuse issues since 2007. In the Baytown Sun edition of June 26, I published an article titled “NOW IS THE TIME – BAYTOWN HAS THE NEED”. In it I discussed the growing mental health crisis that we are experiencing in our country, and in our town, and the need to address it right here, right now. My Call to Action to you and our business and industry folks was to help CAN raise the $250,000 Seed Money that it needs to fund a Capital Campaign that will then be used to build a campus that will include a mental health hospital, a residential treatment center, and a transitional living facility to serve the folks in our community. Emphasis – OUR FOLKS!! I want to report to you that we have raised $56,000 to date, leaving $194,000 to go. My request again to all of you is to join me to raise the rest of the funds so that the Capital Campaign can begin. We are confident that with this Seed Money our national fundraising company can raise the money needed to build the campus and fund its operations. Folks, our community needs this facility NOW, so that all those that need help can get it, right here at home. We cannot afford to wait. We cannot afford to lose any more of our children, like I lost my son. Thanks and may God Bless You for your support and donation consideration.
Please send your tax deductible donations to CAN Behavioral Health, 401 W. Texas Avenue, Baytown, Texas 77520.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.