Looks like Mr. Felder omitted the CEO and Chairman of the Whine Club - Mr. Hudgins and Mr. Fletcher; they could use a hug also.
I also would love to see this Christmas holiday season be filled with love, peace, prosperity and harmony. The facts that our southern border is in shambles (from a stroke of Sleepy Joe’s pen), inflation is out of control (from a stroke of Sleepy Joe’s pen), the supply chain is broken (from a stroke...), the world losing respect for America are all cause for concern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.