I would like to introduce myself to the good people of Chambers County. My name is Dr. Daniel Hochman and I am running for State Board of Education District 7. I am a full-time teacher for Ball High School and Galveston College, a single father of a teenager, and a 25+ year veteran of education in the classroom at every level. I have been named one of Galveston’s top 50 teachers; I recently earned a 3-year fellowship to Rice University to learn about and develop cultural inclusion in STEM classrooms and an ExxonMobil scholarship.
I care deeply about the well-being of students and my fellow teachers, and I plan to bring an experienced voice to the SBOE. In fact, the incumbent, Matt Robinson has crossed party lines to endorse my candidacy for that reason. As an SBOE member, I will ensure that teachers are able to do their jobs by giving them the resources they need. I will heed the calls of the community and work to replace the abysmal STAAR testing program. For more information on where I stand, please visit my website hochmanforsboe.com .
