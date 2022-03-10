The Liberals squeal anytime new laws are passed to ensure voter integrity and to reduce fraud. Always the lie is minority voter suppression.
Here is what isn’t a big lie. The Democrats used the COVID-19 pandemic to mail out millions upon millions of ballets that overwhelmed the system which was their plan. No way on God’s green earth could you verify if legal. Hundreds of ballets had the same handwriting, millions mailed in only had Joe Biden marked. Just a coincidence right?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.