Once again the Democrats are showing their true colors. A leaked opinion (that has never happened) from the Supreme Court on Roe vs. Wade from an unhappy lowlife liberal staff member that has no integrity put the Democrats in a panic. Nevermind that it doesn’t mean abortion will be overturned, it means that it will be sent to the states where it belonged in the first place. It means that people will get to vote on it. That defines the true meaning of democracy. The Democrats can’t take a chance they may lose. We can’t have a level playing field so Democrats firebombed a pro-life counseling facility, interrupted church services and harassed Supreme Court justices at their homes, which is a federal crime. No chance the DOJ lead by Merritt Garland will enforce that statute. We dodged a bullet when Mitch McDonnell refused to proceed with this partisan hack’s nomination to the Supreme Court.
This is the Democrats’ way of trying to divert attention from Joke Biden’s disastrous inflation, gas prices, failed immigration, high crime, failed foreign policies and supply issues including baby formula. Can you imagine baby formula, for God’s sake. People have wised up to the Democratic playbook. Mothers don’t care about abortion issues, they had their babies and now they are trying to feed them and send them to good schools. Schools that don’t teach sexuality, CRT and transgender issues. Nice try, Democrats.
