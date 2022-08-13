Your story about Maggie Horn, or Mrs. Horn as we students called her, was just a tip of the iceberg to what wonderful and influential people J.O and Maggie Horn were to the Barbers Hill School Dist. and the community. Our class of 1972 is preparing now for our 50th class reunion, and Mrs. Horn no doubt was a pivotal part in many of our lives as our 8th grade teacher. We were in the old building on top of the “Hill” as they called it back then. What memories flood my mind of her skills as a teacher imparting great wisdom into our lives. After she and Mr. Horn retired from teaching, I would occasionally see them enjoying a meal at the Cracker Barrel. I would always ask the waitress to let me pick up their tab and do it with out them knowing. Somehow, they’d always seem to solve the mystery and in a few days a kind note would show up in the mail. You never saw them apart in the golden years of their lives. It seems you always have a few teachers along the way that impact your life in a special way. At Barbers Hill, I had 4-5 of those, and she was definitely at the top of the list. We pray God will continue to give her quality days on this earth until such time as HE calls her home to join her beloved husband. Mrs. Horn, we Love you!
