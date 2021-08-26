It is not bad enough that this administration is letting a flood of people that nobody has any idea who they are, their intentions or their medical history/condition come into this country. While at the same time, someone trying to come legally is required to meet all kinds of requirements (shot records, passports etc.).
Now this embarrassment of an administration has put American citizens in the hands of terrorist. While on TV telling the public everything is just fine. I feel badly for anyone who has someone they love caught in this mess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.