I just read the article about the officers who were put on administrative leave without pay due to an arrest that occurred in 2019 in the HEB parking lot. I would like to understand how the police department’s internal affairs process works. Summation of the story goes; while sitting in his car, a Black man was on the phone talking with his mother. He was then approached by Baytown police because he “appeared” suspicious. As a result of that encounter, the man was told he was free to go but was then taken to the ground and beaten. The man was arrested for assaulting a police officer because while the Black man was being beaten, the officer who was on the man’s back, received a scratch. This charge was later dismissed. Ironically, no charges were filed against him following this encounter. But he (the Black male) ended up having aches, pains, cuts and bruises. It really baffled me, because I don’t ever recall hearing, (or reading for that matter) anything about the City of Baytown or the Baytown Police Department making any type of statement about the horrific incident. Actually, it appears no action was taken until the District Attorney’s Office took action.
So, again, could you please help me to understand what is the purpose of internal affairs and what process do they use to determine if an officer should be reprimanded/held accountable for their actions? Because it appears to me that the system is broken! Maybe the mayor and city manager should dismantle Internal Affairs and have an unbiased third party review complaints against these officers who commit such heinous types of actions. I’ve always believed that officers are committed to uphold an oath to protect and serve all citizens.
