I want to thank Kim Kosteck for her research on Michael Emmanuel what she had written in The Sun and posted online. I am a district 2 resident and was skeptical of someone running that I had never heard of. Kim has been active in our community for years and I have always known her to stand up for what is right and am grateful for her commitment to Baytown. Wish there were more people out there as dedicated to our community as she is.
