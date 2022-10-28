I have known Michael Emmanuel for several years. A man of integrity and vast amount of knowledge to share. He has helped greatly with my personal growth over the years. When I saw he was a candidate for City Council District 2 I was excited. Mr. Emmanuel’s background as a business owner will aid greatly in Baytown decision making. The many stories we have shared about charity work and lending a helping hand to the homeless brings me peace that he will put district 2 residents first.
There is so much more to say about Mr. Emmanuel but I hope others will have the opportunity to meet him so they can see why I am sharing today.
