I said this before, and I guess it needs to be said again. Save the children. The Biden administration said that hardening the schools would not help. However, it did not take long for them to harden the federal buildings when they wanted to make it look like they were in danger. While every reasonable person knew they were in no danger at all.
Now this administration wants to starve our kids. Biden and his clan told South Dakota if they did not let the boys use the girl’s bathrooms and showers, Biden would cut off the school lunch money. So it looks like the Biden administration is not just satisfied with not protecting the children now they want to starve the poor. If you did not know this was happening, your news outlet is lying to you. Find an honest one if you can. These evil people have to go.
