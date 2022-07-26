For those of us who are second amendment advocates, I wanted to provide my perspective on one of the new bills, Constitutional Carry that was passed last year in the Texas legislature.
First of all, let me clarify that I am not a gun-toting redneck (although I do have a little red on my neck) who likes to openly display his 9mm as he walks through Walmart. In my lifetime, I have been blessed to hunt all over Texas, New Mexico and Colorado. The first year that the legislature allowed a concealed handgun license, I applied, took the educational class and firearm instruction, got my concealed handgun license and have renewed every year prior to expiration along with any additional required ongoing instructional and firearm training. I have never been a proponent of “open carry” as I always felt this was used by some as a form of intimidation and created an additional safety issue for law enforcement. I stood with law enforcement agencies position against the constitutional carry law because, with certain limitations, it allows anyone to carry with no educational requirement or firearm training, which in itself creates a public safety issue. As a CHL holder, I have always tried to make myself aware and comply with the 30.06 or 30.07 signage posted on any building entryway.
