Any statement I make that has the word “social” in it will call forth an inane, knee-jerk comment bout our country becoming a Socialist/Communist state. If I wrote about church socials or my admiration for social clubs and the service they do. You might hear a few grumbles but nothing serious.
We do have social obligations, a fact that will pass any test or examination. We owe it to others to drive on the right side of the road. We owe it to others to yield right of way to firetrucks, school buses and ambulances. Not because “there ought to be a law.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.