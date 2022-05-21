I wanted to take this opportunity to thank the United States Postal Service, National Association of Letter Carriers and the United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County for their “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive. The past two years the food drive was canceled due to COVID. Therefore this distribution to local food banks and pantries on Monday was even more appreciated.
This well-coordinated event, which included the mayor and postmaster with a proclamation ceremony, was more than just food — it gave a stamp of approval to all of the volunteer hours it takes to meet the food security needs of people in Baytown and the surrounding areas.
