I can’t believe the City of Baytown has not dealt with urgency our dilapidated San Jacinto Mall. The powers that be – city manager, Mayor, council members etc. This whole project is an eyesore and reflection on Baytown. This needs to be addressed and progress in some fashion needs to take place ASAP. Prime real estate that could improve the city and be purposeful to the citizens. Stop the madness of this slow and stopping construction.
Royette Crawley
