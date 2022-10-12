Congressman Babin said to Fox News that Chinese spies are stealing government secrets and Biden is to blame. Babin says Hunter and Joe Biden are probably “compromised” because of all their wheeling and dealing with communist China. Where’s your evidence Mr Babin? This is a complete lie intended to inflame slow-witted Republicans. One might also ask why Babin only appears on Republican propaganda media such as Fox to knowingly lie to the public.
Of course Babin and Fox News failed to mention that Trump was in possession of over 100 stolen classified papers containing top secret information. Is Trump a compromised China spy? Why would he steal classified info and lie to the FBI about how much he stole?
