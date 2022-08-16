It continues to surprise me that people want to call anything they do not agree with misinformation. News Flash:: if you heard it on CNN, MSNBC or the likes, and it is about Trump, I give 70/30 it is not true. They said Trump was in bed with Russia (some people in congress even said they had proof this was true). Turned out it was the Democrats in bed with Russia. CNN, MSNBC, and the main stream media had to finally admit they lied to the public. However, you needed to go to page 241 or the 2am newscast to hear them admit that. The people in congress saying they had proof never showed. So if Mr. Felder wants to get someone under oath, maybe we should start there. As far as Trump’s horrendous presidency::Energy independence, Peace through strength, super low unemployment (for all people). Sounds pretty good. If it had not been for the Democrat funded real riots (many dems. The VP included paid to get the rioters out of jail) and the constant lies from the media, everyone would have recognized things were going in the proper directions. Trump’s biggest mistake was to think the people in government loved this country as much as he did. By the way, did CNN or the media let you know Biden just gave away a big chunk of the US oil reserves to his financiers, the Chinese Communist Party. Probably not you, just being surrounded with like-minded people. These comments are coming from an Independent voter. Not a Democrat nor a Republican. I am a Native American who loves this country, and right now the Democrats are working to steal it away from us. For anyone who thinks the communist way of life will be good, I suggest you go and visit the basketball lady in Russia. Maybe go to China or North Korea and voice your like-minded opinions.
Letter to the Editor - I am surprised.
- By Larry Rollo of Baytown
