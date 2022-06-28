Chris Cody’s recent picture in The Baytown Sun shows the potential beauty of the new Grand Parkway. As with the movie, when you have the beauty, you also have the beast. For anyone who has traveled this new roadway, the beast is pretty obvious. The way this highway is designed is a disaster waiting to happen. Within the first two weeks after it opened, there were two major wrecks on this roadway. One was a friend of mine. If you take 99 to New Caney and continue on past Highway 59, it is a safe four lanes with a large divider in the middle. However, if you drive the new section from Interstate 10 north, you are on a four lane highway with a divider and then you come over an overpass to find it is now two lanes with a yellow stripe as a divider with traffic coming straight at you in the other lane. Your first thought is OMG, someone is driving on the wrong side of the freeway. What was TxDOT thinking? Please be careful and be aware of this major flaw in freeway design. Someone needs to put pressure on TxDOT (easy to say)to get this corrected.
Ronnie Anderson
